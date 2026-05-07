URCS works at site of large-scale forest fire in Zakarpattia

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross

A team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) worked at the site of a large-scale forest fire in Zakarpattia.

"In Zakarpattia region, a rapid response team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society joined efforts to deal with the aftermath of a forest fire on the territory of the Verkhni Volovets forestry," the URCS said on Facebook on Thursday.

Volunteers set up an aid point to support rescuers and all involved services. The point provided basic needs: drinking water, food and the opportunity to charge mobile phones.

More than 1,200 portions of hot meals were distributed.

The team provided first aid to 11 people.

Volunteers from local organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross also joined the response. The volunteers' work was organized in shifts, ensuring uninterrupted support for rescuers at the emergency site.

The total area covered by the fire reached about 75 hectares.