Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:16 07.05.2026

Kuleba agrees with German digital affairs, transport minister on implementation of projects under UTSF

2 min read

 Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration of Ukraine and Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba has reported a meeting with German Federal Minister for Digital Affairs and Transport Patrick Schnieder, during which the parties agreed to move on to selecting and implementing a project under the Ukraine Transport Support Fund (UTSF).

"Before that, during the roundtable, Germany announced its readiness to contribute to the Ukraine Transport Support Fund. We discussed in detail the next steps and the selection of a project for support. We agreed to finalize the decision in the near future and move on to practical implementation," Kuleba said on Telegram on Thursday following the meeting.

He said Ukraine had recently received the first 13 of 18 vehicles from German partners for Ukrainian railway workers, while 32 generators and 18 units of construction equipment are also expected for the needs of transport infrastructure.

The parties also raised the issue of developing road transport between Ukraine and the EU, maritime logistics, and the restoration of port and river infrastructure.

As reported, in February, Ukraine, together with Sweden, Lithuania and Canada, signed an agreement to create the Ukraine Transport Support Fund (UTSF) to implement small and medium-sized recovery and development projects in the fields of roads, railways, border crossing points, aviation, maritime infrastructure and urban mobility. Later, five more countries joined the joint declaration in support of the UTSF: Denmark, Germany, Norway, Estonia and the United Kingdom.

At Lithuania's proposal, the Fund will be managed by that country's Central Project Management Agency (CPMA), which already coordinates part of Ukraine's recovery efforts. The initiative will operate in cooperation with the World Bank, the European Investment Bank and other international financial institutions.

It is noted that the first step is planned to be the introduction of automated vehicle weighing systems aimed at reducing truck congestion at border crossing points on Ukraine's border.

The parties stressed, citing the World Bank's RDNA4 study, that damage caused by Russia to Ukraine's transport infrastructure was estimated at around EUR 32 billion as of the end of 2024 alone.

HOT NEWS

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war

LATEST

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Court sentences negotiator Medinsky to 10 years in prison for co-authoring textbook justifying Russia's armed aggression – Prosecutor General's Office

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel

Enemy carried out 129 attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure during last heating season – SBU chief

Enemy increased number of drone attacks on Ukraine by more than 100 times compared to beginning of war – National Police chief

Three wounded, infrastructure and residential buildings damaged in nearly 30 Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region

AD
AD