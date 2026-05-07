Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:52 07.05.2026

Support services to be introduced in specialized assault units where parolees serve

2 min read

Support services will be introduced in specialized assault units where people released on parole from serving sentences to perform military service are serving, Head of the Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Colonel Oleksandr Kutkov has said.

"We are currently carrying out very active work, and there is a relevant order from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to introduce support services in the structure of specialized assault units where servicemen released on parole are serving. Since these units carry out tasks in hot areas, but in fact there were no support services in their structure, no civil-military cooperation unit," Kutkov told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, this created a certain degree of social tension among the personnel.

The creation of support services, or patronage services, in each military unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine began at the end of 2024. This vertical in the Armed Forces of Ukraine is currently headed by the Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation.

In August 2024, Head of the AFU Central Department of Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff Oleksandr Kutkov said the AFU were creating a unified system for working with family members of killed, missing and captured servicemen – support services, or patronage services.

The AFU said Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine General Oleksandr Syrsky approved the Concept for the introduction of social support for servicemen and members of their families in the system of civil-military cooperation of the AFU and a roadmap. The main goal of creating the system is to take care of servicemen's families and provide them with general information, support wounded servicemen in healthcare facilities, and coordinate and maintain communication with the families of captured, missing and killed servicemen.

HOT NEWS

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

Zelenskyy: oil facility struck in Yaroslavl, significant for financing Russia's war

LATEST

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Court sentences negotiator Medinsky to 10 years in prison for co-authoring textbook justifying Russia's armed aggression – Prosecutor General's Office

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel

Enemy carried out 129 attacks on Ukraine's gas infrastructure during last heating season – SBU chief

Enemy increased number of drone attacks on Ukraine by more than 100 times compared to beginning of war – National Police chief

AD
AD