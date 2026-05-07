Social Policy Ministry: Not about personal data of Ukrainians abroad, but statistics to understand people's profile

The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine has explained what data about Ukrainians abroad it is requesting from European Union countries and for what purpose.

"As part of his working visit to the United States, Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine Denys Uliutin held a meeting with European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner. The parties, in particular, discussed the issue of data on Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU countries. This primarily concerns vulnerable categories of the population – elderly people, persons with disabilities, and families with children," the ministry told Interfax-Ukraine.

The ministry said this is not about personal data, but about statistics to understand the socio-economic profile of people who may potentially return to Ukraine.

"For the state, this is important from a practical point of view in order to understand the consequences of the war and further plan recovery and return policies, in particular, to properly plan the potential burden on communities and the social protection system, as well as to develop housing policy and employment programs," the ministry said.

The Social Policy Ministry said that, in addition, these data are important in the context of concluding bilateral agreements between states in the field of social protection.

"The issue of collecting and accessing such information is being discussed during working meetings with European partners as part of a broader dialogue on the likely end of temporary protection and the policy of voluntary return of Ukrainians," the ministry said.

Earlier, media outlets, citing a press release from the Social Policy Ministry, reported that Ukraine was asking the EU to share data on Ukrainians under temporary protection in EU countries.