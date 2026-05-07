Russia announces May 8-10 ceasefire, again threatens strike on central Kyiv over 'disruption'

Russian troops will cease hostilities in all directions as part of a ceasefire and will not carry out strikes deep inside Ukraine against infrastructure facilities and locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Citing Putin's decision, it said that "from zero hours on May 8 until May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire."

In addition, Russia threatened to give an adequate response if the Armed Forces of Ukraine violate the ceasefire.

It also said it would launch a massive missile strike on central Kyiv in the event of attempts to "disrupt the celebrations."