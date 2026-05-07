Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:32 07.05.2026

Russia announces May 8-10 ceasefire, again threatens strike on central Kyiv over 'disruption'

1 min read

Russian troops will cease hostilities in all directions as part of a ceasefire and will not carry out strikes deep inside Ukraine against infrastructure facilities and locations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Citing Putin's decision, it said that "from zero hours on May 8 until May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire."

In addition, Russia threatened to give an adequate response if the Armed Forces of Ukraine violate the ceasefire.

It also said it would launch a massive missile strike on central Kyiv in the event of attempts to "disrupt the celebrations."

Tags: #ukraine #ceasefire #plans

MORE ABOUT

19:31 07.05.2026
Zelenskyy calls desire of some states' reps to visit Moscow strange: We do not recommend it

Zelenskyy calls desire of some states' reps to visit Moscow strange: We do not recommend it

13:17 07.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

17:10 06.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

13:03 06.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia disrupted ceasefire regime, Ukraine to determine further actions after military reports

Zelenskyy: Russia disrupted ceasefire regime, Ukraine to determine further actions after military reports

09:35 06.05.2026
Russia violated Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Russia's fake May 9 ceasefire calls have nothing to do with diplomacy – Sybiha

Russia violated Ukraine-initiated ceasefire. Russia's fake May 9 ceasefire calls have nothing to do with diplomacy – Sybiha

21:05 04.05.2026
Russian Defense Ministry unilaterally announces ceasefire for May 8-9

Russian Defense Ministry unilaterally announces ceasefire for May 8-9

19:30 04.05.2026
No one officially proposed May 9 ceasefire to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

No one officially proposed May 9 ceasefire to Ukraine – Zelenskyy

12:27 02.05.2026
Trump accuses Biden of giving Ukraine significant amounts of weapons without compensation

Trump accuses Biden of giving Ukraine significant amounts of weapons without compensation

12:02 02.05.2026
US 2027 budget provides no funding for USAI program for Ukraine

US 2027 budget provides no funding for USAI program for Ukraine

18:42 01.05.2026
Sybiha on so-called 'May 9 ceasefire:' Manipulation and PR stunt

Sybiha on so-called 'May 9 ceasefire:' Manipulation and PR stunt

HOT NEWS

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

More than 17,400 Ukrainian civilians killed since start of war, over 43,000 wounded – head of ‘war department’

LATEST

EU negotiations with Russia remains theoretical issue – European diplomat

Russia denies accreditation to foreign journalists for May 9 parade – media

Man dies in Kyiv after falling from 11th floor, police are establishing circumstances

Russia urgently deploys 4 additional regiments to counter Ukrainian drones – Syrsky

Persecution of Russian war criminals at national level deserves highest praise – IBA executive director

Four people killed, 3 injured in shelling in Donetsk region on May 7 – regional administration

Court sentences negotiator Medinsky to 10 years in prison for co-authoring textbook justifying Russia's armed aggression – Prosecutor General's Office

Zelenskyy on Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism: 81 years later, we are again forced to stop total evil

Russia kills 306 Ukrainian POWs since start of war – PGO

Poroshenko: Military tax should be used exclusively for financial support of military personnel

AD
AD