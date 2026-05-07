Zelenskyy calls desire of some states' reps to visit Moscow strange: We do not recommend it

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Russia's latest announcement of a "ceasefire," noting that Moscow wants Ukraine's permission to hold its parade and then continue killing Ukrainians again.

"Ukraine proposed that Russia cease fire, and this is far from the first proposal. This time, to cease fire from May 6. Ukraine was ready to ensure complete silence, but in response to this peaceful proposal of ours there were only new Russian strikes, new threats from Russia. They want Ukraine's permission to hold their parade, to safely go out onto the square for an hour once a year, and then continue killing our people and waging war," the president said in his evening address.

Zelenskyy said the Russians are already talking about strikes after May 9.

"This is the strange and certainly inadequate logic of the Russian leadership. We have also received appeals from some states close to Russia saying that their representatives are going to be in Moscow. A strange desire... on these days. We do not recommend it," he said.