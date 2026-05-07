Ireland to join agreement on creation of Special Tribunal – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has welcomed Ireland’s decision on its readiness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement, which opens the way to the creation of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"I thank Ireland for notifying the Council of Europe of its willingness to join the Enlarged Partial Agreement enabling the Special Tribunal. This is a logical step given Ireland’s consistent and principled support of all accountability efforts. I am grateful to Helen McEntee for this strong stance," he said on X on Thursday.

Sybiha called on all states, both in Europe and beyond, to join this historic initiative.

"Justice for the crime of aggression against Ukraine is essential for a lasting peace in Europe," he said.

As reported, the EU Council adopted a decision that will allow the European Union to become a founding member of the Special Tribunal for the investigation of the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that Liechtenstein became the 25th state to join the agreement on the creation of the Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression.