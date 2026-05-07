Umerov to discuss captives' release, intensification of diplomatic process, security issues in USA – Zelenskyy

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov will hold a number of meetings with representatives of the U.S. President on Thursday, during which he will, in particular, discuss the release of captives from Russia, the intensification of the diplomatic process and several security issues, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Report by Rustem Umerov. The Secretary of Ukraine’s NSDC will today hold a number of meetings with representatives of the President of the United States. We have defined the key tasks. The first is the humanitarian track. We hope that it will be possible to carry out a new stage of the release of captives. The second is the intensification of the diplomatic process. We are in constant communication with the American side and are aware of the partners’ relevant communication with the Russian side," the president said on Telegram.

He said the work of the Ukrainian delegation is aimed at bringing a dignified peace closer and achieving reliable security guarantees.

"We are working to ensure that this helps bring a dignified peace closer and guarantee security. We see that even regarding the silence regime, the Russian side, unfortunately, is not showing constructiveness. Third, there are several specific security assignments for the NSDC secretary regarding our cooperation with America. Following today’s meetings, I expect a detailed report," Zelenskyy said.

The president said he separately discussed with Umerov work with European partners on Drone Deals.

"We are preparing the agreements reached at the highest level and new steps in joint technological work. There must be more security," he added.

As reported, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov left for Miami on Thursday for a meeting with U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff.