Rheinmetall confirms delivery of 100,000 large-caliber shells to Ukraine

Photo: DPSU kraine

German defense company Rheinmetall AG has confirmed the delivery of 100,000 155-mm projectiles with a range of up to 60 km to Ukraine in 2026, according to the German Aid to Ukraine public group.

"As Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger just announced in the Q1 2026 conference call, Ukraine is asking for a total of 1.2 million extended-range artillery shells per year, with Rheinmetall offering to be able to produce and deliver 100,000 of them (155mm shells up to 60 km range)," reads a message posted on X.