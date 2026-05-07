Russia damages locomotive and two cover wagons in Mykolaiv region, no casualties – UZ

As a result of a Russian attack on Ukrzaliznytsia passenger rolling stock in the Mykolaiv region, a locomotive and two cover wagons were damaged; there were no casualties, the company said on Thursday.

Ukrzaliznytsia clarified on Telegram that after the air raid alert ended in the region, the company found a reserve locomotive. As a result, flights No. 101/102 Mykolaiv – Lozova and No. 206 Mykolaiv – Kherson departed with delays of 2 hours 11 minutes and 1 hour 11 minutes, respectively.

"We do not stop movement in frontline regions, but we ask you to be attentive and follow the instructions of the train crew," UZ emphasized.