Air strikes show Russia not serious about ceasefire – von der Leyen

Russian strikes on Ukraine demonstrate that Russia does not seek peace, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

"On Orthodox Easter, Russia proposed a ceasefire. Only to intensify its brutal attacks on Ukraine – nearly 8,000 violations of their proposed ceasefire were recorded. Now a ceasefire is offered only to provide a break for celebrations on Red Square. Today’s air strikes on Ukraine show once again that Russia is not serious about a ceasefire and peace," von der Leyen wrote on X.

She emphasized that the only way to stop human suffering and create space for constructive peace negotiations is to immediately stop the killings and agree on a long-term ceasefire.