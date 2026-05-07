General Staff says Ukrainian forces hit Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery in Russia

Photo: General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a strike on the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery on the territory of Russia.

"Today, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit the Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez oil refinery in the Perm region of Russia. The distance to the target is over 1,500 km from the line of combat contact," the General Staff said on Telegram.

According to the military, explosions and a fire were recorded on the enterprise’s territory. The fire broke out at an isomerization unit designed to increase the octane number of light gasoline fractions, as well as at the AVT-2 primary oil refining unit.

The Lukoil-Permnefteorgsintez refinery is one of the largest oil refining enterprises in Russia, with a design refining capacity of about 13 mln tonnes of oil per year. The enterprise specializes in the production of high-quality petroleum products, including motor gasoline, diesel fuel, and aviation fuel used to supply the Russian army.

The extent of the damage is being clarified.

As reported on April 29, the Security Service of Ukraine reported a strike on an oil pumping station near the city of Perm.