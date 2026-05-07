President’s Office confirms Umerov visit to Miami

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Rustem Umerov has traveled to Miami to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and has already reported to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Presidential Communications Advisor Dmytro Lytvyn has said.

"Yes, he departed and has already reported to the president; information regarding this will be available soon," Lytvyn told journalists on Thursday.

Earlier, it was reported that Umerov would travel to Miami this week to meet with Witkoff. This information was confirmed to Interfax-Ukraine by a source close to the Ukrainian negotiating team.

On May 6, Bloomberg, citing informed sources, reported that Umerov was expected to travel to Miami this week for the meeting with the US special envoy.