Svyrydenko, govt officials meet with heads of regional councils from all Ukrainian regions

Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, together with people’s deputies and government officials, held a meeting with the heads of regional councils from all regions of Ukraine to discuss energy and preparations for the next winter.

"Together with people’s deputies and government officials, we held a meeting with the heads of regional councils from all regions of Ukraine. This is the first such meeting in this format for our government team. Heads of regional councils work with communities daily and understand the real needs of the regions. Therefore, they are important partners in implementing state programs and decisions on the ground," Svyrydenko wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, the key topic of the meeting was energy and preparation for the next winter.

"We discussed the implementation of Regional Resilience Plans. The total need for their execution amounts to UAH 278 bln. Part of the funding is provided by the state, but a significant responsibility also lies with local budgets. The government has already completed a major part of the work on its side: UAH 22.8 bln has been allocated for the construction of primary protection for energy facilities and connecting existing cogeneration units and block-modular boiler houses," she added.

The Prime Minister recalled that the government defined a co-financing mechanism taking into account the special needs of frontline regions: for most regions, co-financing is maintained at no less than 20%, while for frontline regions, the burden is reduced to 10%.

"Separately, we discussed the issue of the state’s macro-financial stability. We expect the receipt of the first tranche of the EU loan within a new support package totaling 90 bln euro, which will be directed toward defense needs and budget support, including social payments," she added.