Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:53 07.05.2026

Forests of Ukraine deploy aviation and special equipment to extinguish large-scale fires in Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions

2 min read
Forests of Ukraine deploy aviation and special equipment to extinguish large-scale fires in Zakarpattia, Lviv, and Kyiv regions

Over the past 24 hours, the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine liquidated 20 forest fires covering a total area of 18.2 hectares, with the highest number of outbreaks recorded in the Kyiv (6), Kharkiv (5), and Chernihiv (2) regions, the enterprise’s press service said on Thursday.

According to the report, isolated fires were also brought under control in Volyn, Zhytomyr, Kherson, Sumy, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Additionally, specialists managed to localize seven large-scale fire sites in Lviv, Zakarpattia, Rivne, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

"The complex situation arose due to prolonged dry weather and abnormally high air temperatures for early May. Currently, an extraordinary level of fire hazard persists across all regions of Ukraine," the report said.

According to data from the state enterprise, in the Volytske forest district of the Lviv region, a fire covering 35 hectares was stopped (caused by a tree falling on a power line), while in the Richkivske and Mykhailivske forest districts, the fire was localized at 94.5 hectares. In Zakarpattia, near Volovets, the liquidation of a fire in mountain forests covering 75 hectares continues with the involvement of aviation and hundreds of rescuers. In the Klesivske forest district of the Rivne region, the fire spread across 15 hectares after flames jumped from adjacent lands belonging to other landowners.

In the Izium forest district of the Kharkiv region, located 20 kilometers from the front line, foresters timely detected and stopped a fire covering 12 hectares, which allowed for the preservation of a forest massif exceeding 5,000 hectares.

New fire trucks, tractors with plows for creating mineralized strips, and forest fire modules have been deployed for firefighting efforts. Forests of Ukraine calls on citizens to refrain from visiting forests during this period of extreme fire danger.

Tags: #forests_of_ukraine #aviation #fires

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