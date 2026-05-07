Interfax-Ukraine
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15:03 07.05.2026

Efficiency of Ukrainian air defense in April exceeds 88%, but Patriot missiles for ballistics lacking – Ministry of Defense

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Efficiency of Ukrainian air defense in April exceeds 88%, but Patriot missiles for ballistics lacking – Ministry of Defense

Ukrainian air defense intercepted nearly 6,000 Russian drones and missiles in April 2026, with overall efficiency for the month reaching 88.5%.

As reported on the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, on certain days, 92-95% of targets were downed.

"During the month, the enemy launched: 6,583 drones – 5,861 (89%) were shot down or suppressed; 141 cruise and ballistic missiles – 89 (over 63%) were shot down," the report said.

The most massive drone attack occurred on April 1, when occupiers launched 700 UAVs at Ukraine. Combined strikes involving 600-700 drones and missiles took place on April 3, 16, and 25. On April 15, Russia simultaneously launched 21 cruise missiles, 20 of which were intercepted.

"Repelling ballistic missile strikes remains the greatest challenge. Patriot systems can counter them, but Ukraine lacks missiles for these complexes," the defense ministry said.

Tags: #air_defense #ministry_of_defense

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