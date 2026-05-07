Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:43 07.05.2026

SBU detains Russia's accomplice in Kropyvnytsky for attempting to register Starlinks for enemy

1 min read
SBU detains Russia's accomplice in Kropyvnytsky for attempting to register Starlinks for enemy

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) detained a local unemployed woman in Kropyvnytsky who was recruited by Russia to register internet satellite stations for the enemy.

According to the investigation, the suspect initially registered one Starlink in her name and planned to transfer the credentials to Russia. Subsequently, she attempted to recruit four acquaintances from the region to cooperate with Russian intelligence services. For the promise of quick money from Russia, they were expected to register more than a dozen Starlink terminals in their names or those of their relatives and pass the information to the Russians.

SBU officers exposed the suspect in advance, blocked the satellite station registered in her name, and prevented the involvement of proxies in subversive activities. SBU investigators have notified her of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations).

The suspect faces up to eight years in prison. The operation was conducted by the SBU Office in Kirovohrad region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor’s office.

Tags: #sbu #kropyvnytsky #collaborator

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