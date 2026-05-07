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14:33 07.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range sanctions moving toward remote Russian military-industrial sites

2 min read
Zelenskyy: Ukrainian long-range sanctions moving toward remote Russian military-industrial sites
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

Ukraine has delivered long-range sanctions in Perm, Chelyabinsk, and Yekaterinburg; the Russian leadership was repeatedly offered to move toward peace, but responded only with strikes, which is why long-range sanctions are moving toward remote Russian points related to the military-industrial complex, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"I am grateful to our warriors for their precision. Today, Ukrainian long-range sanctions are again in Perm: this is more than 1,500 kilometers from our border. Recently, there were also important results in Chelyabinsk—up to 1,800 kilometers—and in Yekaterinburg—almost 2,000 kilometers. The consequences of Ukrainian long-range capabilities were also felt in Novorossiysk, Krymsk, Tuapse, Samara, and Nizhny Novgorod regions," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"We have repeatedly offered the Russian leadership to move toward peace. In response, we received only new Russian strikes. Therefore, this is exactly why Ukrainian long-range sanctions are moving toward remote Russian points related to Russia’s military industry, war infrastructure, and the financing of aggression," he emphasized.

According to the president, Russia can make a choice and stop its war every day.

"And not for a few hours to get our permission to hold a parade in Moscow, but in a way that saves people’s lives. We must value people, not parades," Zelenskyy noted. He added that peace must be established rather than "running around the world’s capitals with pleas for a pause on May 9."

The head of state thanked everyone who helps Russia realize that peace is necessary.

Tags: #long_range_strikes #zelenskyy

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