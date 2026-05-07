Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:29 07.05.2026

Umerov travels to Miami for meeting with Witkoff – source

1 min read
Umerov travels to Miami for meeting with Witkoff – source

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Rustem Umerov will travel to Miami this week to meet with US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff.

A source close to the Ukrainian negotiating team confirmed the information to Interfax-Ukraine. Bloomberg reported on May 6, citing informed sources, that Umerov is expected to depart for Miami this week for the meeting.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov stated in early April that a U.S. delegation led by Witkoff and US Presidential Advisor Jared Kushner might visit Kyiv shortly after Easter; however, the visit has not yet taken place.

In March, the Ukrainian negotiating team visited the USA for talks involving Witkoff and Kushner.

Tags: #miami #witkoff #umerov

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