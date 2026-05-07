Interfax-Ukraine
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13:57 07.05.2026

EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson

1 min read
EU will not evacuate diplomatic mission following Russia threats to attack Kyiv May 9 – spokesperson
Photo: Unsplash

The European Union does not intend to take any action regarding its diplomatic mission in Kyiv ahead of May 9, despite so-called warnings from Russia to evacuate due to possible attacks on the Ukrainian capital.

This follows statements by European Commission Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Anouar El-Anouni in Brussels on Thursday.

"Russia’s public threats to attack Kyiv are part of its reckless escalation tactics. Russia is again outrageously trying to blame Ukraine for its own war of aggression, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. As for us, the EU, we will not change our position or presence in Kyiv," El-Anouni said.

The spokesperson noted that Russian attacks are a "daily reality in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine." He added that in recent years, Russia has already damaged several diplomatic missions in Kyiv, including the EU delegation, with its reckless strikes.

"Despite Ukraine’s long-standing attempts to call for a ceasefire and peace, including the recent proposal by President Zelenskyy, Russia has never shown any serious intention to stop the war, but instead continues to escalate and kill," El-Anouni said.

Tags: #kyiv #diplomatic_mission #may_9 #european_union

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