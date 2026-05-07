Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Around 100 strike drones, dozens of Russian assault actions on key front directions and dozens of air strikes have been recorded since the start of the day and as of the morning, showing that Russia is not seriously considering a ceasefire and the only thing it is concerned about is a brief silence on Red Square, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Significant damage to civilian facilities has been recorded in Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk and Kherson regions. There were also strikes on locomotives and Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in several regions. Ukrainian energy remains an unchanged Russian target. All of this shows that Russia is not seriously considering a ceasefire, and the only thing that continues to concern Russian leadership is a brief silence on Red Square. Russia continues to kill people and is entirely absurdly concerned only about a few hours of silence in one part of Moscow," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram Thursday.

He stressed that Ukraine will act fairly - "day by day."

"We proposed silence from midnight on May 6. Yesterday and today this regime is being violated by Russia. In a mirror fashion and in response to Russian strikes — our long-range sanctions, in response to Russia’s readiness to move to diplomacy, we will follow the path of diplomacy," the president said.

The head of state noted that Ukraine is working to achieve peace.

"The only question is how much time will be lost due to Russia’s madness," Zelenskyy concluded.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia had announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9. There was no reaction from Russia to Zelenskyy’s statement on a ceasefire from May 6.