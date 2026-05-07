Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:45 07.05.2026

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

1 min read

A 56-year-old resident of a settlement in Krasnopillia community of Sumy district was killed in a Russian strike, Sumy Regional Military Administration head Oleh Hryhorov said.

"The woman was herding cattle when an enemy shell exploded nearby. She sustained extremely severe injuries. Fellow villagers drove the wounded woman to meet medics, but unfortunately the injuries proved incompatible with life," Hryhorov wrote on Telegram Thursday.

Livestock were also injured in the strike, he said.

Hryhorov stressed that the incident occurred in the border area where the risk of remaining is extremely high, and called on residents to evacuate to safer locations.

Krasnopillia community directly borders Russia to the east. It includes five urban-type settlements and 38 villages with a combined pre-full-scale-invasion population of 16,000. Combat operations are currently being conducted directly on the community’s territory, with several settlements occupied by the enemy.

Tags: #strike #sumy_region

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