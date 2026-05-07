SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

The Security Service of Ukraine has uncovered new instances of unauthorized dissemination of data on defense forces locations, detaining three bloggers who were spreading coordinates of Ukrainian defenders in various regions of the country, the Ukrainian security service said.

"In Donetsk region, a local resident was exposed who was ‘highlighting’ routes of movement and temporary deployment of military columns in Kramatorsk. As the investigation established, the blogger published the relevant information in the form of video files on his own TikTok page, which received nearly 100,000 views," the SBU said on Telegram Thursday.

Two bloggers from Chernihiv region were also reported. Two more suspects were detained there who administered Telegram channels with tens of thousands of subscribers for spreading locations of Ukrainian troops and law enforcement officers. One of the suspects distributed coordinates of checkpoints and police patrol routes to 17,000 subscribers. The other perpetrator — a local draft evader hiding at home from mobilization — simultaneously spread routes of TCC mobile groups on his page with nearly 6,000 subscribers.

During searches, smartphones and computer equipment used to leak defense forces geolocations were found on the detainees. An expert examination initiated by the Security Service confirmed the suspects’ information sabotage activities in the interests of Russia.

On the basis of the evidence gathered, SBU investigators served the detainees with suspicion notices for the crimes committed under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period); part 2 of Article 114-2 (dissemination of information on the movement, transfer or location of the AFU or other military formations established in accordance with Ukrainian law when they can be identified on the ground).

The suspects face up to eight years in prison. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime and possible additional charges.