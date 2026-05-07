Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

Russian armed forces struck Novobavarsky district of Kharkiv with a drone, causing a fire and injuring four people, city mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

"The number of casualties has risen to four, including one child," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, at least 10 buildings and a commercial pavilion were damaged, and a vehicle burned.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov said the casualties include a 70-year-old woman, a 47-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man.