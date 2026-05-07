Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:08 07.05.2026

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

2 min read
While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/berezhna.tetyana

Fourteen countries united in a joint statement in support of Ukraine at the 61st Venice Biennale, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna said.

"At the Polish pavilion, international partners stressed the need for a consolidated international position on Russian aggression and its consequences for culture. The joint statement (I will provide a link in the comments) has already been signed by Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova, Sweden, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Montenegro, Croatia, Spain and Ukraine. The number of joining states is growing," Berezhna wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the Polish pavilion became a space of strong international solidarity with Ukraine.

"While pavilions are opening in Venice and artistic discussions are ongoing, Russia every day attacks Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. It destroys museums, theaters, libraries and churches. Hundreds of Ukrainian artists have been killed due to Russian aggression. Thousands of cultural heritage sites and cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed. This is an attempt to destroy Ukrainian cultural identity and silence Ukrainian voices," the deputy prime minister said.

She stressed that it was therefore particularly important at the Venice Biennale to emphasize that international cultural platforms cannot become spaces for legitimizing aggression.

As reported, the Venice Biennale 2026 jury resigned in full on April 30, citing its position against the participation of countries accused by the International Criminal Court of crimes against humanity.

The jury had previously excluded Russia and Israel from contention for the Venice Biennale’s top awards – the Golden and Silver Lions.

The European Commission had earlier informed the Venice Biennale of its intention to terminate a EUR 2 million contract over the decision to allow Russian participation.

Tags: #berezhna #venice_biennale

MORE ABOUT

15:46 04.05.2026
Berezhna: Abramovych, Yefimova, Bavykina, Kadyrova, Shyman, Drobovych, Balashova, and Malykh join experts of Tysyachovesna program

Berezhna: Abramovych, Yefimova, Bavykina, Kadyrova, Shyman, Drobovych, Balashova, and Malykh join experts of Tysyachovesna program

13:39 28.04.2026
Filatov, Dontsov, Lozynska join Thousand Spring program experts - Berezhna

Filatov, Dontsov, Lozynska join Thousand Spring program experts - Berezhna

10:42 22.04.2026
Ukraine expects Italy not to issue visas to Russian participants in Venice Biennale – Sybiha

Ukraine expects Italy not to issue visas to Russian participants in Venice Biennale – Sybiha

13:50 10.04.2026
Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 5 Russian cultural propagandists linked to Venice Biennale

Zelenskyy imposes sanctions on 5 Russian cultural propagandists linked to Venice Biennale

19:09 12.02.2026
Berezhna on Russian artists' post-war tours: Things will never be the same they were before

Berezhna on Russian artists' post-war tours: Things will never be the same they were before

13:28 12.02.2026
Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund to start work in 2026 - Berezhna

Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund to start work in 2026 - Berezhna

12:52 12.02.2026
Procedure for obtaining permits for artists to cross border works well – Berezhna

Procedure for obtaining permits for artists to cross border works well – Berezhna

13:47 28.01.2026
France joins the Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

France joins the Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

21:05 07.01.2026
Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

17:32 15.12.2025
Ministry of Culture prepares loan support for creative industries with EIB – Berezhna

Ministry of Culture prepares loan support for creative industries with EIB – Berezhna

HOT NEWS

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

LATEST

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

120 combat engagements recorded at front over past day – General Staff

AD
AD