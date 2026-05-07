While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/berezhna.tetyana

Fourteen countries united in a joint statement in support of Ukraine at the 61st Venice Biennale, Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna said.

"At the Polish pavilion, international partners stressed the need for a consolidated international position on Russian aggression and its consequences for culture. The joint statement (I will provide a link in the comments) has already been signed by Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Moldova, Sweden, France, Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Montenegro, Croatia, Spain and Ukraine. The number of joining states is growing," Berezhna wrote on Facebook.

According to her, the Polish pavilion became a space of strong international solidarity with Ukraine.

"While pavilions are opening in Venice and artistic discussions are ongoing, Russia every day attacks Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones. It destroys museums, theaters, libraries and churches. Hundreds of Ukrainian artists have been killed due to Russian aggression. Thousands of cultural heritage sites and cultural infrastructure facilities have been damaged or destroyed. This is an attempt to destroy Ukrainian cultural identity and silence Ukrainian voices," the deputy prime minister said.

She stressed that it was therefore particularly important at the Venice Biennale to emphasize that international cultural platforms cannot become spaces for legitimizing aggression.

As reported, the Venice Biennale 2026 jury resigned in full on April 30, citing its position against the participation of countries accused by the International Criminal Court of crimes against humanity.

The jury had previously excluded Russia and Israel from contention for the Venice Biennale’s top awards – the Golden and Silver Lions.

The European Commission had earlier informed the Venice Biennale of its intention to terminate a EUR 2 million contract over the decision to allow Russian participation.