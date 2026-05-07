Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:28 07.05.2026

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

2 min read

Russian occupation forces carried out more than 90 strikes on Sumy region over the past day and as of the morning of May 7, killing four civilians and wounding 11 more, the Northern Operational Command said.

"Sumy region: Russian forces carried out more than 90 strikes on 44 settlements in 18 territorial communities. Four civilians were killed and 11 more were wounded," the Northern OC said on Telegram.

In Sumy community, two people were killed and seven more wounded in enemy drone attacks. Four civilians were injured in Stepanivka, Popivka, Hlukhiv and Berezivka communities. In Novoslobidska community, a civilian was killed when a Russian drone struck a residential building.

In Chernihiv region, which also falls within the Northern OC’s area of responsibility, Russians carried out 41 strikes. A shop was destroyed by fire following an explosion in a village in Semenivka community. A communications facility was hit in Koriukivka district. A forestry territory was struck in a village in Koriukivka community. In another village, a house and a tractor were destroyed.

As reported, two people were killed and seven more wounded on May 6 when two drones made direct hits on a kindergarten in central Sumy. May 7 has been declared a day of mourning in Sumy.

On Monday, Russia’s Defense Ministry, citing Putin’s decision, announced a ceasefire on May 8-9. The Russian side simultaneously threatened to carry out a massive missile strike on central Kyiv if Ukraine attempts to disrupt the Victory Day celebrations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in turn announced a silence regime starting from 00:00 on the night of May 5-6 and promised a mirror response in case of its violation. "We believe that human life is incomparably greater in value than the ‘celebration’ of any anniversary. In connection with this, we announce a silence regime starting from 00:00 on the night of May 5-6," he wrote on Telegram.

Tags: #shelling #sumy_region

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