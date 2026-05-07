Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:50 07.05.2026

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

1 min read
Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

The defense forces eliminated 97 of 102 enemy drones during Wednesday, however hits by eight drones were recorded at six locations, the Air Force said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other type drones in the north and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, overnight on May 7 (from 19:00 on May 6), the enemy attacked with 102 strike drones of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Meanwhile, hits by eight strike drones were recorded at six locations, and wreckage of downed drones fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace, the command added.

Tags: #air_defense #uavs

MORE ABOUT

17:33 06.05.2026
Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

09:33 06.05.2026
Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistics and drones: 89 of 108 UAVs shot down – Air Force

Russia attacks Ukraine with ballistics and drones: 89 of 108 UAVs shot down – Air Force

19:58 04.05.2026
AFU Air Force: 70 enemy UAVs neutralized since 08:30, ballistic missile, 14 attack drone hits recorded

AFU Air Force: 70 enemy UAVs neutralized since 08:30, ballistic missile, 14 attack drone hits recorded

10:22 04.05.2026
Defense forces destroy 135 enemy UAVs, 14 drone hits recorded – Air Force

Defense forces destroy 135 enemy UAVs, 14 drone hits recorded – Air Force

11:46 02.05.2026
Air defense neutralizes 142 of 163 drones overnight, hits recorded at 12 locations

Air defense neutralizes 142 of 163 drones overnight, hits recorded at 12 locations

20:43 01.05.2026
Zelenskyy announces strengthening of air defense for Dnipro, Odesa

Zelenskyy announces strengthening of air defense for Dnipro, Odesa

19:39 01.05.2026
Sybiha on joint anti-ballistic air defense system with Europe: Additional meetings should be expected

Sybiha on joint anti-ballistic air defense system with Europe: Additional meetings should be expected

09:34 01.05.2026
Air defence eliminates 190 of 210 enemy drones, hits by 20 drones recorded at 14 locations – Air Force

Air defence eliminates 190 of 210 enemy drones, hits by 20 drones recorded at 14 locations – Air Force

09:39 30.04.2026
Air defense eliminates 172 of 206 enemy drones, but ballistic missile hit recorded

Air defense eliminates 172 of 206 enemy drones, but ballistic missile hit recorded

09:14 29.04.2026
Ukraine eliminates 154 of 171 enemy drones, hits by 12 drones recorded at 10 locations – Air Force

Ukraine eliminates 154 of 171 enemy drones, hits by 12 drones recorded at 10 locations – Air Force

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

Zelenskyy: Cabinet to implement changes at the level of deputy ministers in the near future

LATEST

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

120 combat engagements recorded at front over past day – General Staff

AD
AD