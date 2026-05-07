Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

The defense forces eliminated 97 of 102 enemy drones during Wednesday, however hits by eight drones were recorded at six locations, the Air Force said.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 92 enemy Shahed, Herber, Italmas and other type drones in the north and east of the country," the statement said.

In total, overnight on May 7 (from 19:00 on May 6), the enemy attacked with 102 strike drones of the Shahed, Herber, Italmas types and Parodia decoy drones from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo, Oryol and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia, temporarily occupied Donetsk, and Hvardiiske in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s defense forces.

Meanwhile, hits by eight strike drones were recorded at six locations, and wreckage of downed drones fell at four locations.

The attack is ongoing, with several enemy drones remaining in Ukrainian airspace, the command added.