Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:25 07.05.2026

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

1 min read
Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured
Photo: https://t.me/dnipropetrovskaODA

Russian forces attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, injuring four people, regional military administration head Oleksandr Hanzha said.

"Four people were wounded. The enemy attacked five districts of the region with artillery and drones nearly 30 times," he wrote on Telegram.

Hanzha said apartment buildings, garages and vehicles were damaged in Dnipro. Two people were injured.

In Nikopol district, the enemy struck the district center and Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovska communities. A supermarket, apartment buildings, a fuel station, a church and vehicles were damaged. A 60-year-old man was wounded and will receive outpatient treatment.

In Kamianske district, Russians struck Krynychanska community. Vehicles were damaged. A 43-year-old man was wounded and will be treated at home.

In Synelnykivsky district, the enemy attacked Petropavlivska and Mezhivska communities. A vehicle was damaged.

In Pavlohrad district, the enemy struck Pavlohrad and Bohdanivska community. Infrastructure and a vehicle were damaged.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #attacks

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