Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:00 07.05.2026

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

1 min read
Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/OTU.DONETSK

The defense forces eliminated 890 occupants, 61 artillery systems, six armored vehicles, 1,851 drones, and 235 motor vehicles and special equipment over the past day, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook Thursday morning.

"Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 07.05.26 approximately amounted to: personnel – around 1,338,060 (+890); tanks – 11,918 (+0) units; armored fighting vehicles – 24,521 (+6) units; artillery systems – 41,539 (+61) units; MLRS – 1,776 (+1) units; air defense systems – 1,365 (+2) units; aircraft – 435 (+0) units; helicopters – 352 (+0) units; ground robotic systems – 1,336 (+4) units; operational-tactical-level UAVs – 277,912 (+1,851) units; cruise missiles – 4,585 (+0) units; ships/boats – 33 (+0) units; submarines – 2 (+0) units; motor vehicles and fuel tankers – 94,545 (+233) units; special equipment – 4,172 (+2) units," the statement said.

Data are being verified.

Tags: #general_staff

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