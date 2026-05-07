Interfax-Ukraine
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08:59 07.05.2026

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

2 min read
Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia received a clear proposal from Ukraine regarding a ceasefire and a transition to diplomacy, but did not stop any of its military activities; therefore, Ukraine will act symmetrically given the situation overnight and on Thursday.

"If that one person in Moscow, who cannot live without war, is only interested in one parade and nothing else, then that is another matter. Ukraine is ready to work for peace. Ukraine seeks to end this war with dignity," he said in his evening video address on Wednesday.

The President noted that Russia has fought to the point where their main parade "already depends on us." Zelenskyy said this is a clear signal that the war must end. He thanked every state and every leader who supported Ukraine and its proposal to Russia for establishing a complete silence.

"As of today, we see that Russia responded to our ceasefire proposal only with new strikes and new attacks," he emphasized. Zelenskyy stressed that on Wednesday, reports of strikes came from various Ukrainian regions almost every hour throughout the day, including Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Sumy, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson.

"Russia has not stopped any type of its military activity. Unfortunately, it has not stopped. Ukraine will act symmetrically. Depending on the situation tonight and tomorrow, we will also determine our entirely just responses," he concluded.

Tags: #russia #peace #proposal

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