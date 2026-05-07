Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
08:58 07.05.2026

120 combat engagements recorded at front over past day – General Staff

2 min read
120 combat engagements recorded at front over past day – General Staff

Russian forces have attacked Ukrainian defense forces positions 120 times since the start of the day, with the enemy most active on the Pokrovsk direction, and 15 engagements each on the Lyman and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

"In total, 120 combat engagements have taken place since the start of the day. The enemy carried out one missile strike employing two missiles and 47 air strikes, dropping 173 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it employed 5,649 kamikaze drones and conducted 1,862 shellings of settlements and our troops' positions," the statement said.

On the northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk directions, the enemy on Wednesday carried out five air strikes employing 14 guided aerial bombs and conducted 59 shellings of our troop positions and settlements, seven of them with MLRS. One enemy assault action was recorded.

On the southern Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy attacked Ukrainian unit positions 11 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Starytsia and toward Lypsti, Lyman, Izbytske, Mala Vovcha and Syminivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

On the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked six times toward Kurylvika, Pishchane, Novoplatonivka and in the area of Borivska Andriivka. One of these attacks is ongoing.

On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 15 occupant assaults in the areas of Nadiia, Stavky, Yampil and toward Lyman, Novoserhiivka and Ozerne. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupants today launched 14 assaults on Ukrainian defender positions in the areas of Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka and toward Kostiantynivka and Novopavlivka.

On the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupants attempted to advance toward Nykanoriivka, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Serhiivka and Molodetske. One of these attacks is ongoing.

"According to preliminary estimates, 42 occupants were eliminated and 25 wounded on this direction today, three motor vehicles and three enemy shelters were destroyed. Five motor vehicles, ten enemy shelters, four artillery pieces and one drone command post were also damaged. 200 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed," the statement said.

On the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupants attacked once toward Verbove.

On the Huliaipole direction, 15 occupant attacks were recorded in the areas of Zlahoda, Dobropillia, Staroukrainka, Zelene and toward Hirke and Huliaipilske.

On the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Shcherbaky.

On the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy conducted two attacks toward Antonivka and Bilohrudyi island.

Tags: #general_staff

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