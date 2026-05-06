Ukrainian Red Cross provided assistance after Russian strikes in Dnipro, Sumy and Zaporizhia

Photo: Ukrainian Red Cross

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society provided assistance at the sites of Russian strikes in Dnipro, Sumy and Zaporizhia.

"Dnipro: the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit team in Dnipropetrovsk region worked together with the city's rescue services at the sites of the strike aftermath. Volunteers surveyed the area to identify casualties, assisted two people and transported one wounded person to hospital," the URCS said on Facebook Wednesday.

Volunteers also provided initial psychological assistance to people in a state of acute stress reaction.

The URCS rapid response unit team in Sumy region surveyed damaged areas in Sumy to identify casualties. Volunteers provided the wounded with initial first aid and psychological assistance.

In addition, at the site of the enemy attack aftermath, volunteers organized the distribution of humanitarian aid – drinking water and building materials for temporary repairs.

Over the course of the day, the Ukrainian Red Cross Society rapid response unit team in Zaporizhia region worked at strike sites. Volunteers were on duty to assist casualties and support rescuers.

As reported, four people were killed and 19 wounded, with 13 hospitalized, in an enemy attack on Dnipro on Tuesday evening. Enterprises were damaged in the strike.

Following a massive Russian attack on Sumy, two people were injured. Strikes hit the residential sector and civilian infrastructure facilities, causing fires at several addresses. Due to the threat of repeated attacks, rescuers were periodically forced to suspend work, but all fires were extinguished.

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhia with guided aerial bombs at around 16:00 on Tuesday. Twelve people were killed and 43 wounded. Enterprises, residential buildings, a car service station and a car wash were damaged. May 6 has been declared a day of mourning in Zaporizhia for the victims of the Russian air strike.