Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 06.05.2026

Karate tournament in support of Intelligence Agency units held in Kyiv

2 min read
Karate tournament in support of Intelligence Agency units held in Kyiv
Photo: https://gur.gov.ua/

A large-scale karate tournament, the 16th Kyiv Open International Karate Tournament, has been held in Kyiv in support of the active operations units of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to the Intelligence Agency website, this is one of the oldest competitions in Ukrainian karate, but it was held for the first time since the start of the full-scale war: on May 2 and 3, 2026, more than 1,200 participants competed for medals in various age groups in the Ukrainian capital. They included decorated world-class athletes, servicemen of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces, including the Intelligence Agency special forces officers.

"Fighters of the active operations units of military intelligence work at the forefront of our struggle. Physical training is extremely important for them. Strength, endurance, discipline, the ability to take a hit and launch a lightning-fast counterattack are exactly the skills that karate develops," the Intelligence Agency representative Yevheniy Yerin.

The aim of the tournament was to support military intelligence officers fighting against the Russian occupation army.

"The Ukrainian karate team is currently the strongest in Europe... Many of our athletes and coaches serve specifically in the active operations units of the HUR of the Ministry of Defense. Some have given their lives defending us... Therefore, for us it is a matter of honor to support our military, both at this tournament and in general," Head of the organizing committee of the Ukrainian Karate Federation Serhiy Levchuk said.

The organizers of the competition handed over drones and equipment worth about UAH 1 million to Intelligence Agency active operations units. "We are grateful to the entire sports community and the karate family in particular for their systematic support. Today we received FPV drones from partners of the Ukrainian Karate Federation, and tomorrow they will already be used for their intended purpose," an officer of Intelligence Agency Artan special unit and President of the Sports Committee of Ukraine Illia Shevliak said.

Tags: #intelligence_agency #karate

MORE ABOUT

17:52 24.10.2025
Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

Intelligence Agency fighters destroy Russian air defense system, two radars in occupied territories

15:09 16.10.2025
Horuna Cup takes place in Lviv thanks to Vasyl Kostyuk

Horuna Cup takes place in Lviv thanks to Vasyl Kostyuk

18:56 29.07.2025
Intelligence Agency refutes disinformation about supposedly secret meeting in Alps of delegations from Ukraine, USA, UK

Intelligence Agency refutes disinformation about supposedly secret meeting in Alps of delegations from Ukraine, USA, UK

12:21 29.07.2025
Defense Intelligence Agency publishes footage of use of FPV drones in open sea

Defense Intelligence Agency publishes footage of use of FPV drones in open sea

17:53 24.06.2025
Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran

Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran

14:06 13.01.2025
Intelligence Agency begins publishing data on Russian drone manufacturers, foreign equipment used

Intelligence Agency begins publishing data on Russian drone manufacturers, foreign equipment used

15:44 03.01.2025
Russia plans to transfer military equipment from Syria to Libya – Defense Intelligence

Russia plans to transfer military equipment from Syria to Libya – Defense Intelligence

14:01 02.01.2025
Intelligence Agency destroys two Russian helicopters near Crimea with Magura V5 drones

Intelligence Agency destroys two Russian helicopters near Crimea with Magura V5 drones

18:32 21.08.2024
Intelligence agency strikes Russian Savasleyka airfield, three aircraft destroyed

Intelligence agency strikes Russian Savasleyka airfield, three aircraft destroyed

13:21 25.07.2024
Intelligence Agency identifies 30 Russian military personnel involved in Iskander attacks in Sumy, Kharkiv regions

Intelligence Agency identifies 30 Russian military personnel involved in Iskander attacks in Sumy, Kharkiv regions

HOT NEWS

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

LATEST

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

AD
AD