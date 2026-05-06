Interfax-Ukraine
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20:44 06.05.2026

Ukrainian, Georgian FMs note constructive dialogue, mutual interest in normalizing relations

1 min read
Ukrainian, Georgian FMs note constructive dialogue, mutual interest in normalizing relations
Photo: https://x.com/andrii_sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has held a phone call with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili on the development of bilateral relations between the countries.

"I was glad to continue our dialogue with my Georgian colleague Maka Bochorishvili following our recent contacts in Yerevan. During our today’s call, we noted the constructive dialogue between our countries and agreed on the mutual interest in normalising the Ukraine-Georgia relations," Sybiha said on X.

The ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation within international organizations.

"We also confirmed our openness to move forward in bilateral cooperation and maintain active contacts," Sybiha said.

On May 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha held a brief meeting with his Georgian counterpart, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili, on the sidelines of the European Political Community summit in Yerevan.

Tags: #foreign_minister #georgia

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