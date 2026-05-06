Interfax-Ukraine
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19:51 06.05.2026

Finnish defense minister at meeting with Fedorov: We support Ukraine, but oppose drones entering our territory

1 min read

Finnish Defense Minister Antti Häkkänen, during a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Mykhailo Fedorov, discussed further cooperation and drones violating Finnish airspace.

"Today I met with Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov as part of the Nordefco conference in Trondheim, Norway," the Finnish minister said on X.

According to him, he and Fedorov discussed plans for cooperation between Finland and Ukraine in the field of unmanned systems, which would both strengthen Finland's defense and support Ukraine in its fight against Russia's war of aggression.

"We also discussed the issue of drones that have strayed into Finnish territory. I said that Finland supports Ukraine's defensive war, but does not accept drones straying into its territory," the post reads.

Meetings of Nordic defense ministers within the framework of Nordic defense cooperation, Nordefco, are taking place in Trondheim on May 5-6, 2026.

Tags: #finland #defense_ministry

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