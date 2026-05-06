Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:18 06.05.2026

USF conduct operation to destroy occupiers' training center in Khrustalny, Luhansk region

2 min read

Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Robert "Madyar" Brovdi has reported an operation to destroy personnel of the Russian occupation forces at a training center and a permanent deployment point for pilot-spotters in the occupied city of Khrustalny, Luhansk region.

"Long-term study of the military facility and preparation of the operation were implemented on May 5 by the forces of the nineth Kairos Battalion of the 414th Separate Brigade Birds of Madyar, together with the Special Operations Center A of the SBU, under the coordination of the newly created Deep Strike Center of the Unmanned Systems Forces. Fifteen fire strikes were carried out by middle strike drones with 100 kg warheads," Brovdi said on Telegram.

According to him, the occupiers' personnel were destroyed in the building of a training complex with an area of 2,600 square meters and in the building of a temporary deployment point with an area of 5,700 square meters. The targets were located more than 90 kilometers from the line of contact.

"The training center housed artillery spotter operators undergoing a full course, operators of other UAVs, instructors and officers of the training center's command staff. The number of vehicles simultaneously present at the location reached up to 30 passenger cars," Brovdi said, noting that the enemy is currently concealing the number of irrecoverable and sanitary losses.

Tags: #usf #occupied #luhansk_region

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