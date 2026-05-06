Hungary returns Oschadbank funds, valuables in full – Zelenskyy

Hungary has returned in full the funds and valuables of Oschadbank that were detained in March this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"An important step in relations with Hungary: today the funds and valuables of Oschadbank seized by Hungarian special services in March this year were returned. At that time, the Hungarian side unlawfully detained Ukrainian cash-in-transit officers. We returned the people earlier, and now the funds and valuables are already on Ukrainian territory in full," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The president thanked Hungary for a constructive and civilized step. He also thanked everyone on Ukraine's team who fought for a fair decision and defended Ukraine's interests.

"The unlawful detention of the cash-in-transit team and Hungary's seizure for two months of funds and valuables belonging to a Ukrainian state bank was a violation of many international norms and rules of interstate cooperation. At the same time, the transfer of the funds took place in accordance with proper European practice of international cooperation," Oschadbank Board Chairman Yuriy Katsion said.

As reported, on March 5, in Hungary, during a special operation by the Counter Terrorism Centre, two Ukrainian cash-in-transit vehicles carrying $40 million, EUR 35 million and 9 kilograms of gold were detained at a filling station on the M5 motorway. Seven cash-in-transit officers were also detained, later released and transferred to Ukraine.

The National Police of Ukraine opened criminal proceedings over the abduction of Ukrainian citizens and Oschadbank service vehicles in Hungary.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the detention of Oschadbank's cash-in-transit convoy in Hungary an act of banditry. On March 9, Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Antal Heizer was summoned to the Ukrainian MFA, where he was issued a strong protest over the seizure of hostages and valuables.

On March 12, it was reported that the state-owned Oschadbank cash-in-transit vehicles unlawfully detained in Hungary had been handed over on Thursday to representatives of Oschadbank and Ukrainian diplomats. At the same time, the funds and valuables amounting to $40 million, EUR 35 million and 9 kilograms of bank gold remained detained in Hungary.