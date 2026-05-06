Beijing asks Kyiv to observe intl norms in treatment of captured Chinese citizens

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs People’s Republic of China

China has asked the Ukrainian side to ensure humane treatment of captured Chinese citizens, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has said.

"China has asked the Ukrainian side to abide by the relevant provisions of international law, protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese citizens and ensure humane treatment of them," he said at a briefing on Wednesday, answering a question on whether China is taking measures to return the captives to China.

According to the spokesperson, the Chinese side has issued a number of security alerts, calling on Chinese citizens "to stay away from armed conflict zones, avoid any form of involvement in armed conflict and, in particular, not take part in military operations of either side."

On April 8, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s Defense Forces had captured two Chinese citizens who fought on Russia’s side.

The president said the Chinese citizens were captured in Donetsk region.