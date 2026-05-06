Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) is drawing the attention of the international community to a serious deterioration of the humanitarian situation in certain areas of the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson region as a result of crimes committed by the Russian occupiers, who are grossly violating international humanitarian law.

This is stated in a statement published on the Ukrainian MFA website on Wednesday.

The ministry said the situation in Oleshky, Hola Prystan, as well as Stara Zburiyivka and Nova Zburiyivka in Kherson region is of particular concern, as there are no proper conditions there to meet the basic needs of local residents, including children. The MFA said the Russian occupiers are artificially blocking people from leaving and obstructing the supply of basic consumer goods, food and medicines.

"The population has decreased from 40,000 to about 6,000 people, and in the city of Oleshky from 24,000 to about 2,000. Critical infrastructure has effectively been destroyed, and electricity and gas supplies are absent. The settlements are on the brink of survival. Civilians trying to buy food or leave the city in their own vehicles become targets of Russian drone attacks. In total, more than 6,000 people may need humanitarian assistance, including about 200 children. Most of these people have limited mobility," the MFA said in the statement.

The ministry said that, as of now, various state bodies have received more than 220 direct appeals regarding the evacuation of residents from these settlements. The relevant information is also confirmed by the Office of the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Ukrainian intelligence agencies and a number of international organizations.

"We also have horrific testimonies from people who have lost their loved ones as a result of Russian attacks but are unable to bury them properly because of constant hostilities. Local residents are unable to leave dangerous areas and are forced to survive in inhumane conditions, often without access to drinking water, food and necessary medicines," the MFA said.

In cooperation with the Coordination Headquarters for Evacuation Measures and Effective Response to Mass Population Movement, the MFA has begun urgent consultations with international partners, the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross, on ways to save citizens.

"The MFA, together with the relevant ministries and agencies, is working to involve international organizations. We call on international partners to put pressure on Russia so that it complies with international humanitarian law and creates the necessary conditions and evacuation corridors for people to leave," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian side will also raise the issue of the critical humanitarian situation in Oleshky, Hola Prystan, as well as Stara Zburiyivka and Nova Zburiyivka, at the UN and OSCE platforms. Information about Russian crimes will be forwarded to international monitoring missions.

"For Ukraine, there is nothing more important than human lives. We call on the international community to take concrete and urgent action to save our citizens in the temporarily occupied Kherson region," the statement said.