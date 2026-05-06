Chinese MFA on silence regime proposed by Ukraine: We support all efforts for peace

China supports all efforts for peace in Ukraine and hopes for an end to the war through dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian has said.

"China’s position on the crisis in Ukraine [as China refers to Russia’s war against Ukraine] is very clear. We support all efforts for peace and hope that the parties concerned will continue to resolve the ‘crisis’ through dialogue and negotiations," he said at a briefing on Wednesday, answering a question about the Ukrainian president’s proposal for a silence regime from May 6.

As reported, the Russian Defense Ministry, citing Putin’s decision, announced a ceasefire for May 8 and 9. At the same time, the Russian side threatened to launch a retaliatory massive missile strike on central Kyiv if Ukraine tried to disrupt the celebrations.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a silence regime starting at 00:00 on the night of May 5-6 and promised a mirror response if it was violated.

On May 6, Zelenskyy said that as of Wednesday, Russia had disrupted the ceasefire regime, and Ukraine would determine further actions based on evening reports from the military and intelligence. He said that as of 10:00 on Wednesday, 1,820 violations of the silence regime had been recorded, including shelling, assault attempts, airstrikes and the use of drones, including nearly 30 assault actions and more than 20 airstrikes involving more than 70 aerial bombs.