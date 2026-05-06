Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Air defense rings around Moscow are being expanded, which shows that the Russian leadership is not preparing for a ceasefire, while this relocation opens up opportunities for Ukraine’s long-range sanctions.

"Today I gave separate tasks to the Defense Intelligence regarding the Russian air defense system. We see that in recent weeks, air defense rings around Moscow have been additionally expanded due to the large-scale relocation of air defense from Russian regions. This shows that the Russian leadership is not preparing for the ceasefire about which so many statements have been made, and is more concerned about its parade in Moscow than about the rest of Russia. At the same time, we note that this opens up additional opportunities for our long-range sanctions. Our relevant priorities will be determined," Zelenskyy said on Telegram on Wednesday.

The president also said Ukraine has repeatedly proposed that Russia move toward real diplomacy and ensure, through a ceasefire, the trust in the diplomatic process and the conditions needed to achieve a result.

"Ukraine’s proposals are on the table, and I am grateful to Ukraine’s partners for supporting our diplomacy and readiness to act in a mirror manner. Russia must take steps to end its war and achieve real peace. Peace is needed," he said.