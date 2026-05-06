Interfax-Ukraine
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17:10 06.05.2026

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

1 min read
Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories
Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a report from the Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Ivaschenko regarding Russia’s plans for the use of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

"In the southern Ukrainian lands currently under occupation, Russia plans essentially the same processes of looting and deindustrialization that it carried out in the captured Donbas. Plans include geological exploration, rapid extraction, and the removal of valuable raw materials from at least 18 deposits, specifically: titanium, lithium, tantalum, niobium, zircon, molybdenum, and graphite. Russia also plans further measures for the seizure and removal of this year’s grain harvest. We are preparing to counter this," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

Tags: #russia #plans

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