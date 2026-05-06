Syrsky announces potential for instructor salary increases and personnel expansion

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Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said that numerous problematic issues remain within the training system, the solutions for which he discussed during a video conference with representatives of combat units, military command bodies, and all components of the Defense Forces.

Special attention was focused on strengthening the instructor level, as the level of a warrior’s training directly depends on the instructor. Syrsky heard reports regarding the staffing of instructor positions in training centers and combat units. Efforts also continue to expand the capacities of the Instructor Training School, established with the support of the "Come Back Alive" foundation.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that basic-level instructor training is ongoing both in Ukraine and within partner nations. Practically all speakers emphasized the need to increase instructor motivation by raising financial compensation. Syrsky called this a valid position and stated the issue would be raised at the Ministry of Defense level. He emphasized that a professional instructor leads to a trained soldier, which in turn means lives saved, completed combat missions, and a strong state.