Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:06 06.05.2026

Syrsky announces potential for instructor salary increases and personnel expansion

1 min read
Syrsky announces potential for instructor salary increases and personnel expansion
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/CinCAFofUkraine

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky has said that numerous problematic issues remain within the training system, the solutions for which he discussed during a video conference with representatives of combat units, military command bodies, and all components of the Defense Forces.

Special attention was focused on strengthening the instructor level, as the level of a warrior’s training directly depends on the instructor. Syrsky heard reports regarding the staffing of instructor positions in training centers and combat units. Efforts also continue to expand the capacities of the Instructor Training School, established with the support of the "Come Back Alive" foundation.

The Commander-in-Chief noted that basic-level instructor training is ongoing both in Ukraine and within partner nations. Practically all speakers emphasized the need to increase instructor motivation by raising financial compensation. Syrsky called this a valid position and stated the issue would be raised at the Ministry of Defense level. He emphasized that a professional instructor leads to a trained soldier, which in turn means lives saved, completed combat missions, and a strong state.

Tags: #syrsky

MORE ABOUT

16:50 02.05.2026
Syrsky reports working on frontline

Syrsky reports working on frontline

12:31 02.05.2026
Syrsky orders work on providing military with uniforms with Kevlar inserts

Syrsky orders work on providing military with uniforms with Kevlar inserts

10:14 30.04.2026
Syrsky signs order on mandatory rotation of frontline troops

Syrsky signs order on mandatory rotation of frontline troops

17:52 24.04.2026
Syrsky meets NATO, EU military committee chiefs Dragone and Clancy

Syrsky meets NATO, EU military committee chiefs Dragone and Clancy

14:33 22.04.2026
Syrsky talks with unit commanders in Pokrovsk direction

Syrsky talks with unit commanders in Pokrovsk direction

10:40 07.04.2026
Enemy tries to improve position in Kostiantynivka-Druzhkivka area, Ukrainian armed forces successfully repel attempts – Syrsky

Enemy tries to improve position in Kostiantynivka-Druzhkivka area, Ukrainian armed forces successfully repel attempts – Syrsky

17:43 06.04.2026
Zelenskyy: Russia's main push is on Oleksandrivske, Pokrovsk fronts

Zelenskyy: Russia's main push is on Oleksandrivske, Pokrovsk fronts

16:53 01.04.2026
Syrsky explains why Ukraine needs assault troops and whether they replace paratroopers

Syrsky explains why Ukraine needs assault troops and whether they replace paratroopers

13:37 01.04.2026
Syrsky says UGV with armored capsules needed for evacuation

Syrsky says UGV with armored capsules needed for evacuation

14:04 26.03.2026
Syrsky visits Southern Operational Zone: monitoring regrouping of additional Russia forces and assets

Syrsky visits Southern Operational Zone: monitoring regrouping of additional Russia forces and assets

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

LATEST

Zelenskyy: Russia dismisses ceasefire, seeks only brief Red Square quiet

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

AD
AD