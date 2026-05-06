Zelenskyy: Cabinet to implement changes at the level of deputy ministers in the near future

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zelenskyy.official

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed personnel issues requiring resolution with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. In a Telegram post on Wednesday, Zelenskyy wrote that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will carry out changes at the level of deputy ministers in the near future. The President emphasized the importance of effective communication with parliamentarians, particularly regarding vacant ministerial positions.

The President also announced that a reboot of certain state enterprises must be carried out promptly. Specifically, he called for a transparent and professional competition for the position of the new head of the "Forests of Ukraine" company. Furthermore, Zelenskyy instructed Svyrydenko to accelerate the process of changes in state energy companies, primarily "Energoatom." He noted that a new supervisory board for the company has already been formed, and the selection of a new head by the board should be expedited, as all necessary tools and powers are available.

The President and Prime Minister also discussed the operation of state banks. According to Zelenskyy, there is a need for liberalization in the banking sector and the expansion of entrepreneurial opportunities. Regarding Sense Bank, the President emphasized that the necessity for its privatization has already been determined and there should be no delays; the bank must be privatized this year. He concluded by stating that he expects active and rapid steps to resolve problems hindering economic processes and reducing state budget revenues, adding that the Cabinet of Ministers must ensure the necessary results.