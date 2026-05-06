Interfax-Ukraine
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16:20 06.05.2026

Hungary returns Oschadbank's funds and valuables in full – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Hungary returns Oschadbank's funds and valuables in full – Zelenskyy

Hungary has fully returned the funds and valuables of Oschadbank that were seized in March of this year, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"An important step in relations with Hungary: today, Oschadbank’s funds and valuables, seized by Hungarian security services in March of this year, were returned. At that time, the Hungarian side unlawfully detained Ukrainian cash collectors. We returned the people more quickly, and now both the funds and valuables are in full on Ukrainian territory," Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

The President thanked Hungary for its constructive and civilized approach. He also thanked everyone on the Ukrainian team who fought for a fair solution and defended Ukraine’s interests.

As reported, on March 5, during a special operation by the Counter-Terrorism Center in Hungary, two Ukrainian cash-in-transit vehicles carrying $40 million, EUR 35 million, and 9 kg of gold were detained at a gas station on the M5 highway. Seven cash-in-transit guards were also detained, but they were later released and transported to Ukraine.

The National Police of Ukraine has launched criminal proceedings in connection with the kidnapping of Ukrainian citizens and Oschadbank official vehicles in Hungary.

Zelenskyy called the detention of the Oschadbank cash-in-transit convoy in Hungary an act of banditry. On March 9, Hungarian Ambassador to Ukraine Antal Heiser was summoned to the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he was presented with a strong protest regarding the seizure of hostages and valuables.

On March 12, it was reported that the cash-in-transit vehicles of the state-owned Oschadbank, which were illegally seized in Hungary, were handed over to Oschadbank representatives and Ukrainian diplomats. Meanwhile, cash and valuables amounting to $40 million, EUR 35 million, and 9 kg of bank gold remain illegally seized in Hungary.

Tags: #valuables #hungary #oschadbank #funds

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