Interfax-Ukraine
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15:18 06.05.2026

Last bell in Kyiv schools to ring on May 29 – KCSA

1 min read
Last bell in Kyiv schools to ring on May 29 – KCSA

The academic year in Kyiv concludes on May 29, the date the last bell will ring, according to the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA). In June, educational institutions will operate in a format of additional classes and student support programs. Deputy Head of the KCSA Valentyn Mondryivskyi noted that schools adapted to conditions despite the energy crisis caused by Russia shelling, forced holidays, and changes in learning formats. He emphasized that the next stage involves helping students catch up on educational losses through enhanced support programs in June.

For 11th-grade students, a transition to individual and group learning is possible in May to help graduates prepare for admissions and systematize their knowledge. In June, schools will organize compensatory classes to catch up on material, psychological support, and practical training in "Defense of Ukraine," tactical medicine, mine safety, civil protection, and digital literacy.

Language clubs, summer educational studios, creative workshops, and STEM activities will also be available for children. The KCSA further announced the schedule for issuing educational documents, with primary education certificates issued June 1-5, basic secondary June 8-12, and complete general secondary June 19-26.

Tags: #schools #last_bell

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