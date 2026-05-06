Ukrzaliznytsia deploys over 800 modular shelters amid increased shelling

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) is deploying more than 800 modular shelters across the country to enhance the protection of employees due to rising attacks on railway infrastructure. These structures allow for quick evacuation during air raid alerts and provide protection from shrapnel during shelling. The company noted that on May 5, such a shelter in Kharkiv region saved the life of a conductor who evacuated in time after receiving a danger notification.

The shelters will be installed in the most dangerous locations as part of the company’s resilience plan to ensure continuous movement and personnel safety under difficult conditions. Ukrzaliznytsia reported that approximately 983 attacks on railway infrastructure have been recorded since the beginning of 2026. On May 5, Russia targeted railway infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.