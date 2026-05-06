Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:54 06.05.2026

Ukrzaliznytsia deploys over 800 modular shelters amid increased shelling

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia deploys over 800 modular shelters amid increased shelling

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) is deploying more than 800 modular shelters across the country to enhance the protection of employees due to rising attacks on railway infrastructure. These structures allow for quick evacuation during air raid alerts and provide protection from shrapnel during shelling. The company noted that on May 5, such a shelter in Kharkiv region saved the life of a conductor who evacuated in time after receiving a danger notification.

The shelters will be installed in the most dangerous locations as part of the company’s resilience plan to ensure continuous movement and personnel safety under difficult conditions. Ukrzaliznytsia reported that approximately 983 attacks on railway infrastructure have been recorded since the beginning of 2026. On May 5, Russia targeted railway infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

Tags: #modular_shelters #ukrzaliznytsia

MORE ABOUT

10:48 05.05.2026
Russia attacks Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions

Russia attacks Ukrzaliznytsia infrastructure in Kharkiv, Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk regions

13:28 01.05.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia to launch full-fledged digital service for registering freight cars for repairs on May 1

Ukrzaliznytsia to launch full-fledged digital service for registering freight cars for repairs on May 1

09:36 01.05.2026
Train collides with truck crane at level crossing in Lviv region: driver killed, 2 injured

Train collides with truck crane at level crossing in Lviv region: driver killed, 2 injured

17:02 29.04.2026
Court sentences 3 men to 15 years in prison for arson of railway infrastructure facilities and military vehicle

Court sentences 3 men to 15 years in prison for arson of railway infrastructure facilities and military vehicle

20:54 28.04.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia in constructive dialogue with creditors – CEO

Ukrzaliznytsia in constructive dialogue with creditors – CEO

13:27 28.04.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia to receive EUR 54 mln in grant aid from EU and EBRD

Ukrzaliznytsia to receive EUR 54 mln in grant aid from EU and EBRD

14:01 27.04.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia receives first 6 passenger carriages ordered in 2025

Ukrzaliznytsia receives first 6 passenger carriages ordered in 2025

13:00 18.04.2026
Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's investment "wish list" for priority sectors with IFC in Washington

Svyrydenko discusses Ukraine's investment "wish list" for priority sectors with IFC in Washington

20:10 13.04.2026
Russia damages 209 locomotives, 239 passenger cars of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2025, Q 1 2026

Russia damages 209 locomotives, 239 passenger cars of Ukrzaliznytsia in 2025, Q 1 2026

16:56 11.04.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia testing extension of Kyiv-Chisinau route to Eugen Doga Intl Airport

Ukrzaliznytsia testing extension of Kyiv-Chisinau route to Eugen Doga Intl Airport

HOT NEWS

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

Kyiv urges intl community to save Ukrainians in occupied Kherson region; over 6,000 people may need humanitarian aid

Zelenskyy: Relocation of Russian air defense to Moscow opens opportunities for long-range sanctions

Zelenskyy: Russia plans extraction and removal of valuable raw materials from 18 deposits in occupied territories

LATEST

Sumy region border resident killed during strike while herding cattle

SBU exposes 3 bloggers who were leaking defense forces positions on social media

Four civilians including a child injured in drone strike on Kharkiv

While artistic discussions continue in Venice, Russia destroys Ukrainian museums, theaters, libraries and churches every day - Berezhna

Over 190 ha of Chornobyl reserve used for agribusiness – prosecutor's office

Results in Sumy region: 4 killed, 11 injured in enemy strikes – official

Air defense eliminates 92 of 102 enemy drones, hits by eight drones recorded at six locations – Air Force

Enemy attacks five Dnipropetrovsk region districts, four injured

Russians lose 890 personnel and 235 units of special equipment over past day – General Staff

Zelenskyy: If Russia responds to ceasefire proposal with strikes, Ukraine will act symmetrically

AD
AD