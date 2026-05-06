Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:39 06.05.2026

Norway allocates $302 mln for procurement of US weapons for Ukraine

1 min read
Norway allocates $302 mln for procurement of US weapons for Ukraine

The Norwegian government has announced an allocation of 2.8 billion kroner (approximately $302 million) to Ukraine through the Priority Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) mechanism for the procurement of American weaponry.

In total, Norway has provided more than 12.5 billion Norwegian kroner through the PURL mechanism. Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated that Norway, alongside European partners, is funding military support packages from the United States to assist Ukraine’s defense efforts. Støre expressed hope that more European countries would make additional contributions to ensure Ukraine quickly receives essential military equipment.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously noted that three additional countries joined the PURL program during an informal European Union summit in late April.

PURL is a NATO program designed to coordinate the financing and transfer of advanced US military equipment to Ukraine. In 2026, Ukraine issued a specific request for air defense services, the procurement of drones through the Ukrainian defense industry, and long-range artillery ammunition.

Tags: #purl #norway

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