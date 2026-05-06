Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
14:12 06.05.2026

Alfa maintains leadership among Defense Forces units in combat performance – SBU

2 min read
Alfa maintains leadership among Defense Forces units in combat performance – SBU

Fighters of the State Security Bureau of Ukraine (SBU) Center for Special Operations Alfa neutralized over 10,000 Russia infantrymen and recorded over 10,500 other targets in April, according to the SBU.

"SBU Alfa warriors are ranked number one among Defense Forces units based on combat results in April," the Ukrainian special service said on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the agency, Alfa fighters work daily on the front lines, systematically disrupting Russia plans and controlling the situation in key areas.

"Based on April results, the unit is among the leaders across all components of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the efficiency of unmanned systems and the number of targets hit. Thus, SBU Alfa has maintained its leadership for the second consecutive month," the report said.

Specifically, SBU special forces lead in hitting targets across several categories: air defense and radar, personnel, tanks, wings, and motor vehicles.

In total for April, according to verified data, Alfa fighters neutralized over 10,000 Russia infantrymen.

"They also recorded 10,518 other targets, of which 7,649 were destroyed and 2,869 were damaged. These include: 4,204 UAVs, 1,427 surveillance and communication tools, 1,556 fortification and engineering objects, 1,138 units of light vehicles, 605 units of motor transport, 287 trucks, 97 artillery systems and self-propelled guns, 69 units of armored vehicles (including 23 tanks and 46 combat armored vehicles), 29 air defense systems, 21 radar stations, 16 MLRS, and 2 aircraft (Su-30 and MiG-29)," the Ukrainian special service said.

The agency noted that the effectiveness of SBU Alfa on the battlefield is the result of a clear system, discipline, and the constant development of the special unit.

"Russia tries to pressure with numbers; we focus on precision, speed of decisions, and technological superiority. This allows us to maintain the initiative and consistently reduce the military potential of Russia," acting head of the Service Yevheniy Khmara said.

The SBU invites those wishing to join the Alfa team to fill out an application at bit.ly/alfa_recruit, call 4444, or learn more at alfa.ssu.gov.ua.

Tags: #alfa #sbu

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