One congress not enough, but good start - UINP Head Alforov

Head of the Ukrainian Institute of National Memory (UINP) Oleksandr Alforov said at the Polish-Ukrainian Congress of Historians that as long-standing neighbors, the two countries have much to discuss and debate.

"Will one congress be enough? Juliusz Mieroszewski and Jerzy Giedroyc had over 3,000 letters between them… Obviously, one congress is not enough, but it is a start, a good story. We are two ancient nations, two ancient neighbors, we are over 1,000 years old and we have something to talk about, something to debate," Alforov said during the congress on Wednesday.

In turn, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland Marek Krawczyk noted that historical dialogue also has a political dimension because it influences how societies think about the past.

"I am against the use of history by all parties in a political dispute. Simplifying history or subordinating it to a single narrative completely complicates its understanding. From the point of view of the interests of Poland and Ukraine, such an approach is particularly unfavorable and can deepen tensions and complicate cooperation, benefiting those who want to divide us," Krawczyk said.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleksandr Mishchenko quoted the expression that everyone has their own truth, but the truth is one.

"Today it is not about condemning anyone… If we do not try to seek common views, and God forbid the enemy divides us and somehow wins, there will be no one to protect our historical heritage, there will be a grave everywhere, there will be Bucha everywhere," Mishchenko said.

As reported, a three-day Polish-Ukrainian Congress of Historians dedicated to the memory of Polish publicist Juliusz Mieroszewski began on May 6 in Baranow Sandomierski in southeastern Poland.

In June 2025, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha and leading historians concluded it was advisable to move sensitive issues from the political sphere to professional discussions. Participants suggested resuming the activities of the Ukrainian-Polish Forum of Historians and the Partnership Forum as platforms for constructive dialogue.